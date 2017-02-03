PCI, DeVere partner for MD PMPs
To help deliver an additional service option for pest management professionals in Maryland, Lula, Ga.-based Pest Control Insulation has joined forces with DeVere Insulation Home Performance , Glen Burnie, Md. "We are excited to enhance the experience and level of service for our existing clients, while offering pest control companies who are considering adding TAP Pest Control Insulation the opportunity to expand their add-on service menu," says Bill Turk, founder and CEO of Pest Control Insulation.
