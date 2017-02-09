Morning Traffic Report for Thursday, ...

Morning Traffic Report for Thursday, 9 February 2017

Thursday Feb 9

Baltimore City: WATER MAIN WORK/NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN - Charles St at Madison St. The two travel lanes divide around and exposed pipe. RIGHT lane BLOCKED around-the-clock.

