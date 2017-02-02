Morning Traffic Report for Thursday, ...

Morning Traffic Report for Thursday, 2 February 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Baltimore City: WATER MAIN WORK/NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN - Charles St at Madison St. The two travel lanes divide around and exposed pipe. RIGHT lane BLOCKED around-the-clock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Winning is Exhaus... 1,490,953
Have U jailed your Attorney General yet? 2 hr Bill 1
News Merger announced between Kopernik Bank and St. ... 13 hr Sarah 2nd Grade 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Tue silly rabbit 313,268
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Dan 20,813
News Hard times keep car repo man busy (Mar '09) Mon Doright 56
the goddam jews are to blame Feb 6 Sarah 2nd Grade 7
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,851 • Total comments across all topics: 278,678,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC