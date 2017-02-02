Morning Traffic Report for Thursday, 2 February 2017
Baltimore City: WATER MAIN WORK/NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN - Charles St at Madison St. The two travel lanes divide around and exposed pipe. RIGHT lane BLOCKED around-the-clock.
