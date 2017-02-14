Mission BBQ opening in Gambrills, its...

Mission BBQ opening in Gambrills, its 13th Maryland location

The local barbecue chain Mission BBQ is opening another restaurant in Anne Arundel County as part of a rapid East Coast expansion. The restaurant is set to open at the Waugh Chapel Towne Centre in Gambrills on March 6. The fast-casual eatery at 2503 Evergreen Road will be Mission BBQ's 13th in Maryland and 43rd overall.

