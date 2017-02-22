Judge: Peroutka's political consultants guilty in 2014 robocall
Two Republican strategists were found guilty Tuesday of violating state election laws by sending out robocalls during a 2014 Anne Arundel County council race. Dennis Fusaro, former campaign manager of Councilman Michael Peroutka, and Stephen Waters, a political consultant from Virginia, were sentenced to a year in jail with all but 30 days suspended for violating and conspiring to violate the authority line requirements of Maryland election laws.
