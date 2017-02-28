Joe Mekulski | KLNB
KLNB , the full-service commercial real estate brokerage, property management and real estate services firm, has hired Joe Mekulski as its newest broker in the Baltimore office of the firm's retail division. In his new position at KLNB Retail, Mekulski will assist with both tenant and landlord representation activities throughout the greater Baltimore and Washington metropolitan marketplace.
