Joe Mekulski | KLNB

Joe Mekulski | KLNB

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Daily Record

KLNB , the full-service commercial real estate brokerage, property management and real estate services firm, has hired Joe Mekulski as its newest broker in the Baltimore office of the firm's retail division. In his new position at KLNB Retail, Mekulski will assist with both tenant and landlord representation activities throughout the greater Baltimore and Washington metropolitan marketplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min RoxLo 1,499,154
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 1 hr rshermr 8,027
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr democrat 20,857
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 13 hr silly rabbit 313,393
News Body camera video shows traffic stop of Baltimo... 23 hr andtheysayimsweet 1
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) Feb 26 Agawam 1158 301
News In immigrant crackdown, a 'fine-tuned' police s... Feb 25 Sarah 2nd Grade 3
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,275 • Total comments across all topics: 279,217,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC