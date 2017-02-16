Giant-anchored Glen Burnie shopping c...

Giant-anchored Glen Burnie shopping center sells for more than $18M

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

Cromwell Field Shopping Center in Glen Burnie has sold for $18.425 million. The 233,486-square-foot property is anchored by a Giant grocery store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min Copout 1,495,540
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Anne 20,831
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr Prophet Atlantis 313,295
News Remembering those lost to Baltimore violence 17 hr Fitus T Bluster 4
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) 21 hr LAFA427 298
News Baltimore police release names of three recent ... Wed former democrat 1
barbeque sauce (Jun '12) Tue psj 17
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,160 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC