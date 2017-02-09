Former NSA contractor accused of stealing top secret documents says he was just a hoarder
Harold Martin, 52, a private contractor for the National Security Agency and a former U.S. Navy lieutenant, was indicted Wednesday on 20 counts of stealing classified materials. The indictment accuses Martin of stealing 20 years of data from multiple intelligence agencies, dating back to 1996 when he started working as a government contractor.
