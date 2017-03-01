Drug and gun arrest made in Glen Burnie
An Anne Arundel Special Task Force operation leads to the arrest of a man for heroin possession, distribution, and firearm charges. Members of the Anne Arundel County Heroin Task Force obtained a warrant for a residence located at 7542 East Howard Road in Glen Burnie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Winston Smith
|1,501,947
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,402
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Illyphillycmdprou...
|20,874
|Woman finds calling in repairing religious statues (Sep '08)
|13 hr
|Patti p
|5
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|21 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|8,038
|Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07)
|22 hr
|glenn
|23
|Looking for Pain/Anaxiety medications ?i have o...
|Sat
|frty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC