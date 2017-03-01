Drug and gun arrest made in Glen Burnie

Drug and gun arrest made in Glen Burnie

Monday Feb 27 Read more: ABC2 Maryland

An Anne Arundel Special Task Force operation leads to the arrest of a man for heroin possession, distribution, and firearm charges. Members of the Anne Arundel County Heroin Task Force obtained a warrant for a residence located at 7542 East Howard Road in Glen Burnie.

