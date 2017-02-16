Demonstrators chant against President Donald Trump's executive order...

Demonstrators chant against President...

World Relief says it is laying off more than 140 staffers after President Donald Trump's executive order cut the number of refugees allowed to resettle in the United States. The Baltimore-based nonprofit that helps resettle refugees announced Wednesday that it also will close offices in Glen Burnie, Maryland; Miami, Boise, Idaho; Columbus, Ohio; and Nashville, Tennessee.

