Chase Brexton Health Care to add pharmacy to Glen Burnie center
Glen Burnie, MD 8/20/14- The new Chase Brexton Health Care clinic in Glen Burnie is located off of Aquahart Rd. This new center will help patients left without care after the People's Community Health Centers closed last month. Al Drago/Baltimore Sun--# ORG XMIT: B583950474Z.1 Glen Burnie, MD 8/20/14- The new Chase Brexton Health Care clinic in Glen Burnie is located off of Aquahart Rd. This new center will help patients left without care after the People's Community Health Centers closed last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Pete
|1,495,506
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|mexico
|20,830
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|313,295
|Remembering those lost to Baltimore violence
|13 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|4
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|17 hr
|LAFA427
|298
|Baltimore police release names of three recent ...
|Wed
|former democrat
|1
|barbeque sauce (Jun '12)
|Tue
|psj
|17
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC