Baltimore-based World Relief to lay o...

Baltimore-based World Relief to lay off 140, close Glen Burnie office after refugee decision

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

World Relief, a Baltimore-based non-profit that helps resettle refugees, said Wednesday it will lay off more than 140 staff after the Trump administration's decision to allow in fewer refugees. World Relief will close five offices across the country, including one in Glen Burnie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Cheech the Conser... 1,495,442
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 56 min Prophet Atlantis 313,295
News Remembering those lost to Baltimore violence 10 hr Fitus T Bluster 4
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) 13 hr LAFA427 298
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr mexico 20,829
News Baltimore police release names of three recent ... Wed former democrat 1
barbeque sauce (Jun '12) Tue psj 17
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,924,465

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC