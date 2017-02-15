Baltimore-based World Relief to lay off 140, close Glen Burnie office after refugee decision
World Relief, a Baltimore-based non-profit that helps resettle refugees, said Wednesday it will lay off more than 140 staff after the Trump administration's decision to allow in fewer refugees. World Relief will close five offices across the country, including one in Glen Burnie.
