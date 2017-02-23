Anne Arundel seeks to help immigration effort

Anne Arundel County could become the third Maryland jurisdiction to partner with the federal government in enforcing immigration laws, as the Trump administration pushes a crackdown on immigrants who are in the country illegally. County Executive Steve Schuh applied two weeks ago to join a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement program that trains local law enforcement officers in federal immigration law so they can help find and report undocumented immigrants.

