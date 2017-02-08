2 Charged In 2015 Glen Burnie Homicide

2 Charged In 2015 Glen Burnie Homicide

Monday Feb 6 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Gibran Dominique Anderson, 23, of the 1100 block of President Street and Brian Deonte Brunson, 22, of the 1800 block of Copeland Street have been charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges in the shooting death of 20-year-old Tylique Shyheem Proctor. Late on Oct. 1, 2015, officers found Proctor suffering from the fatal gunshot wounds near Cedar Furnace Circle and Lacrosse Lane.

