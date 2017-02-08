2 Charged In 2015 Glen Burnie Homicide

Gibran Dominique Anderson, 23, of the 1100 block of President Street and Brian Deonte Brunson, 22, of the 1800 block of Copeland Street have been charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges in the shooting death of 20-year-old Tylique Shyheem Proctor. Late on Oct. 1, 2015, officers found Proctor suffering from the fatal gunshot wounds near Cedar Furnace Circle and Lacrosse Lane.

