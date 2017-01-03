Zika's prevalence could bring awarene...

Zika's prevalence could bring awareness to lesser-known CMV virus

Many pregnant women may not have heard of cytomegalovirus, or CMV, a common and generally benign virus in adults that can lead to hearing loss and cognitive delays in their babies and even death. Thanks to the widespread attention given to the Zika virus , which can be similarly devastating to fetuses, word may be spreading.

