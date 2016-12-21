Woman robbed at knifepoint in Glen Bu...

Woman robbed at knifepoint in Glen Burnie parking lot

A woman getting out of her vehicle in Glen Burnie Monday morning was robbed at knifepoint, Anne Arundel County police said. Officers were called to the 7700 block of Quarterfield Road for a report of a robbery about 9 a.m. A 41-year-old woman told them she was about to get out of her vehicle when an unknown man approached her, displayed a knife and demanded money.

