Police looking for leads on two cold homicide cases
Anne Arundel County police are searching for information to lead to arrests in two unsolved murders in light of the two-year anniversary of a fatal Glen Burnie shooting. On Jan. 13, 2015, police found 27-year-old Breon "Breezy" Emerson Cager dead of an apparent gunshot wound on the 7800 block of Coutros Court in Glen Burnie.
