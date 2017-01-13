Police looking for leads on two cold homicide cases

Anne Arundel County police are searching for information to lead to arrests in two unsolved murders in light of the two-year anniversary of a fatal Glen Burnie shooting. On Jan. 13, 2015, police found 27-year-old Breon "Breezy" Emerson Cager dead of an apparent gunshot wound on the 7800 block of Coutros Court in Glen Burnie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.