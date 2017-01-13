Police looking for leads on two cold ...

Police looking for leads on two cold homicide cases

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Anne Arundel County police are searching for information to lead to arrests in two unsolved murders in light of the two-year anniversary of a fatal Glen Burnie shooting. On Jan. 13, 2015, police found 27-year-old Breon "Breezy" Emerson Cager dead of an apparent gunshot wound on the 7800 block of Coutros Court in Glen Burnie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Aquarius-wy 1,477,460
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 7 hr Moans3712 313,176
Please pray for ME!! I need help :( Thu Leon Jones 2
Visited the Local Baltimore VA!!! WOW, emontional Wed Jeremy 1
Mosby Wed Jeremy 2
News Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ... Jan 10 former democrat 1
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Jan 8 Sierra_Girl 113,992
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,667 • Total comments across all topics: 277,899,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC