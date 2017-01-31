Police arrest 3 in Glen Burnie on var...

Police arrest 3 in Glen Burnie on various drug charges

Police arrested three people in Glen Burnie on Monday on charges they were in possession of a variety of drugs. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said that police searched the home of Christal Marie Miller, 41, and found her and two others in possession of small amounts of cocaine, crack and oxycodone.

