Morning Traffic Report for Tuesday, 1...

Morning Traffic Report for Tuesday, 17 January 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

WATER MAIN WORK/NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN - Charles St at Madison St. The two travel lanes divide around and exposed pipe. RIGHT lane BLOCKED around-the-clock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Guest 1,481,636
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 min anybody anywhere 20,768
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 18 hr truth 7,994
News Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t... 20 hr former democrat 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Thu Sammy Davis Junior 313,199
Mosby Wed Johnathan T 4
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Tue Dudley 47
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,008 • Total comments across all topics: 278,089,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC