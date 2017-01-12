Morning Traffic Report for Thursday, 12 January 2017
WATER MAIN WORK/NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN - Charles St at Madison St. The two travel lanes divide around and exposed pipe. RIGHT lane BLOCKED around-the-clock.
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,478,948
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|36 min
|Brian_G
|313,191
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Sun
|IAMGKNEE
|113,993
|Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ...
|Sun
|Dudley
|2
|Please pray for ME!! I need help :(
|Jan 12
|Leon Jones
|2
|Visited the Local Baltimore VA!!! WOW, emontional
|Jan 11
|Jeremy
|1
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|Jan 8
|noobieR
|1
