Morning Traffic Report for Thursday, ...

Morning Traffic Report for Thursday, 12 January 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

WATER MAIN WORK/NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN - Charles St at Madison St. The two travel lanes divide around and exposed pipe. RIGHT lane BLOCKED around-the-clock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Grey Ghost 1,478,948
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 36 min Brian_G 313,191
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Sun IAMGKNEE 113,993
News Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ... Sun Dudley 2
Please pray for ME!! I need help :( Jan 12 Leon Jones 2
Visited the Local Baltimore VA!!! WOW, emontional Jan 11 Jeremy 1
News Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and... Jan 8 noobieR 1
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,515 • Total comments across all topics: 277,984,610

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC