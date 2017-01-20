Morning Traffic Report for Friday, 20 January 2017
WATER MAIN WORK/NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN - Charles St at Madison St. The two travel lanes divide around and exposed pipe. RIGHT lane BLOCKED around-the-clock.
