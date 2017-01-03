Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Upgraded to "Buy" at TheStreet
Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp traded up 4.009% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.961. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|21 min
|moshx
|1,473,768
|My DADDY KNOWS BEST!
|1 hr
|Mary-4th Grade
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|The Truth
|313,150
|Opioid users filling Maryland hospital beds and...
|12 hr
|noobieR
|1
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Sat
|Raptor in Michigan
|113,991
|Love VISITING MY LOCAL VA
|Fri
|Tom
|1
|Any Young DIAPER N(EYE)GGERS for SALE???
|Fri
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC