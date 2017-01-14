Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Plans Quar...

Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Daily Political

Glen Burnie Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 3rd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min OBAMANATION 1,480,988
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 11 hr truth 7,994
News Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t... 13 hr former democrat 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Thu Sammy Davis Junior 313,199
Mosby Wed Johnathan T 4
News DUI Defendant Drinks 12-Pack at Court - (Oct '07) Tue Dudley 47
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Jan 15 IAMGKNEE 113,993
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,193 • Total comments across all topics: 278,080,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC