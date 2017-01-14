Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10
Glen Burnie Bancorp declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 3rd.
