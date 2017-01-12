Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares 4Q 2016 Dividend
Glen Burnie Bancorp , parent company of The Bank of Glen BurnieA , announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of ten cents per share of common stock at their meeting on January 12, 2017. This action marks the company's 98th consecutive dividend.
