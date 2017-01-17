Food Network's 'Ginormous Food' to showcase 'biggest and baddest' dishes in Baltimore
"Ginormous Food," a new Food Network show dedicated to over-the-top eats, will visit three Baltimore-area restaurants in an episode that airs this week. The episode, dubbed "Baltimore's Biggest and Baddest," premieres Friday at 8 p.m., when host Josh Denny will sample the largest meals Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Champs Pizza & Subs and The Breakfast Shoppe have to offer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|OzRitz
|1,484,305
|Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07)
|12 hr
|Shane
|31
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|Tue
|COL Jeremy US NAVY
|84
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|ThomasA
|313,233
|Baltimore shootings up 30 percent compared to t...
|Mon
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|3
|MY DADDY Knows BEST and MY DADDY SAID>>>>>>>>
|Mon
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|1
|Please pray for ME!! I need help :(
|Mon
|Philbert
|3
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC