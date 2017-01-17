Food Network's 'Ginormous Food' to sh...

Food Network's 'Ginormous Food' to showcase 'biggest and baddest' dishes in Baltimore

Friday Jan 20 Read more: The Maryland Gazette

"Ginormous Food," a new Food Network show dedicated to over-the-top eats, will visit three Baltimore-area restaurants in an episode that airs this week. The episode, dubbed "Baltimore's Biggest and Baddest," premieres Friday at 8 p.m., when host Josh Denny will sample the largest meals Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Champs Pizza & Subs and The Breakfast Shoppe have to offer.

