Food Network's 'Ginormous Food' to showcase 'biggest and baddest' dishes in Baltimore

"Ginormous Food," a new Food Network show dedicated to over-the-top eats, will visit three Baltimore-area restaurants in an episode that airs this week. The episode, dubbed "Baltimore's Biggest and Baddest," premieres Friday at 8 p.m., when host Josh Denny will sample the largest meals Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Champs Pizza & Subs and The Breakfast Shoppe have to offer.

