Crash in Linthicum sends 2 to hospital with life-threatening injuries
According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, officers responded to reports of a crash in the area of Nursery Road and Sarah Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Police said a 2000 Honda Civic, driven by 27-year-old Glen Burnie resident Andrew James Schuetz, crossed over into oncoming traffic as he was driving on Nursery Road.
