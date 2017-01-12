Crash in Linthicum sends 2 to hospita...

Crash in Linthicum sends 2 to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, officers responded to reports of a crash in the area of Nursery Road and Sarah Avenue at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Police said a 2000 Honda Civic, driven by 27-year-old Glen Burnie resident Andrew James Schuetz, crossed over into oncoming traffic as he was driving on Nursery Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Cheech the Conser... 1,476,710
Please pray for ME!! I need help :( 1 hr Leon Jones 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Cheeks3365 313,176
Visited the Local Baltimore VA!!! WOW, emontional Wed Jeremy 1
Mosby Wed Jeremy 2
News Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ... Jan 10 former democrat 1
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Jan 8 Sierra_Girl 113,992
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,758 • Total comments across all topics: 277,857,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC