County asks for funds to dredge Tanyard Cove after silt build-up
Councilman John Grasso paid for fountains along Marley and Furnace creeks. He said they helped boost oxygen in the water for fish and plants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|CANUK
|1,469,961
|Tim Bagley
|21 min
|Jeremy
|2
|Happy NEW YEAR TOPIX Family
|1 hr
|Jeremy
|1
|'What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?' What's you...
|1 hr
|Jeremy
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,075
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|nuffing woiks burp
|20,765
|Toronto blogger learns about Baltimore through ...
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC