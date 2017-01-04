Council puts limits on 'nuisance' bus...

Council puts limits on 'nuisance' business bill

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Legislation that would create an avenue for Anne Arundel County to temporarily shut down businesses deemed a "nuisance" has several new parameters, in the face of sustained opposition from County Executive Steve Schuh. County Council members continue to rein in components of the measure, including who is responsible for issuing nuisance notices and the recourse available to business owners who are reprimanded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,476,028
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr Popz7778 313,170
Please pray for ME!! I need help :( 12 hr Bishop Jeremy 1
Visited the Local Baltimore VA!!! WOW, emontional 12 hr Jeremy 1
Mosby 12 hr Jeremy 2
News Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ... Tue former democrat 1
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Jan 8 Sierra_Girl 113,992
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,572 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC