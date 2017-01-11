Baltimore Man Arrested In Glen Burnie; Police Found Drugs, Cash In Vehicle

Around 11:00 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Marley Neck Road in response to a complaint that there may be an unconscious driver in the roadway. After officers woke the driver, identified as Tramond Mobray, and checked him for any medical issues, they saw a clear plastic bag containing baggies of heroin and six Xanax bars.

