Baltimore Man Arrested In Glen Burnie...

Baltimore Man Arrested In Glen Burnie; Police Found Drugs, Cash In Vehicle

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

Around 11:00 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Marley Neck Road in response to a complaint that there may be an unconscious driver in the roadway. After officers woke the driver, identified as Tramond Mobray, and checked him for any medical issues, they saw a clear plastic bag containing baggies of heroin and six Xanax bars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Twizzler937 1,476,013
Please pray for ME!! I need help :( 2 hr Bishop Jeremy 1
Visited the Local Baltimore VA!!! WOW, emontional 3 hr Jeremy 1
Mosby 3 hr Jeremy 2
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 5 hr Canadian Analoriface 313,169
News Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ... Tue former democrat 1
News Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07) Jan 8 Sierra_Girl 113,992
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,823,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC