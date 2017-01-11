Baltimore Man Arrested In Glen Burnie; Police Found Drugs, Cash In Vehicle
Around 11:00 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Marley Neck Road in response to a complaint that there may be an unconscious driver in the roadway. After officers woke the driver, identified as Tramond Mobray, and checked him for any medical issues, they saw a clear plastic bag containing baggies of heroin and six Xanax bars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|5 min
|Twizzler937
|1,476,013
|Please pray for ME!! I need help :(
|2 hr
|Bishop Jeremy
|1
|Visited the Local Baltimore VA!!! WOW, emontional
|3 hr
|Jeremy
|1
|Mosby
|3 hr
|Jeremy
|2
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|5 hr
|Canadian Analoriface
|313,169
|Baltimore man fires shots because someone took ...
|Tue
|former democrat
|1
|Stop Maryland's season of cruelty: fall bow hun... (Sep '07)
|Jan 8
|Sierra_Girl
|113,992
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC