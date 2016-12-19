Three wanted in Severn pizza delivery...

Three wanted in Severn pizza delivery driver robbery

Monday Dec 19

Anne Arundel police are searching for three people that assaulted and robbed a pizza delivery driver Saturday night in Severn. Police responded to the 1800 block of Hawk Court around 11 p.m. where they spoke with the adult male delivery driver for Pizza Boli's.

