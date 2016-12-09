Study: Anne Arundel's cost of living ...

Study: Anne Arundel's cost of living rise among highest in Maryland over past 15 years

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 10 Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Megan Hansen pays $1,875 a month for a three-bedroom apartment in Glen Burnie and struggles to keep up with her monthly bills. A former psychology student who now baby-sits to make ends meet, Hansen said that with her three young children, a cheaper apartment wouldn't work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min Cheech the Conser... 1,466,007
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,977
NEED a FEW N(EYE)GGERS TO HANG MY OUTSIDE LIGHTS 5 hr Sarah and Robert 1
News Submit a letter to the Editor (Jan '08) 20 hr Joe 24
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr Dudley 20,741
News Woman fatally shot in home invasion in Northeas... Fri Fitus T Bluster 1
Free solar quotes. Wed dabombjiggity 1
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,338 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,982

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC