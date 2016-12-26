Police looking for suspects in Royal ...

Police looking for suspects in Royal Farms robbery

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Maryland Gazette

A male clerk told the officers two men wearing ski masks entered the Glen Burnie store and demanded money and Officers responded to the Royal Farms at 200 Oak Manor Drive for a report of robbery at 2:14 a.m. The clerk gave the men money from the register and cigarettes, and the suspects fled on foot, county police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-wy 1,466,406
News Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris... 2 hr former democrat 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr Aquarius-wy 312,919
m mosby 5 hr Father Jeremy 2
News Transgender man can keep post as pastor (Oct '07) 5 hr Father Jeremy 26
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr hillbilly jim 20,746
News Highlandtown Up And Coming As A Baltimore Arts ... 12 hr Fitus T Bluster 1
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,601 • Total comments across all topics: 277,360,057

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC