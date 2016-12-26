Police looking for suspects in Royal Farms robbery
A male clerk told the officers two men wearing ski masks entered the Glen Burnie store and demanded money and Officers responded to the Royal Farms at 200 Oak Manor Drive for a report of robbery at 2:14 a.m. The clerk gave the men money from the register and cigarettes, and the suspects fled on foot, county police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Aquarius-wy
|1,466,406
|Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris...
|2 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|Aquarius-wy
|312,919
|m mosby
|5 hr
|Father Jeremy
|2
|Transgender man can keep post as pastor (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Father Jeremy
|26
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Highlandtown Up And Coming As A Baltimore Arts ...
|12 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC