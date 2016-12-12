Police looking for information about Glen Burnie shooting
Officers responded to the 8000 block of Green Orchard Road around 7:39 p.m. for a report of shots heard in the area. Several residents called 911 saying they heard multiple gun shots, but did not see anything.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,466,007
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,977
|NEED a FEW N(EYE)GGERS TO HANG MY OUTSIDE LIGHTS
|5 hr
|Sarah and Robert
|1
|Submit a letter to the Editor (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|Joe
|24
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Woman fatally shot in home invasion in Northeas...
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Free solar quotes.
|Wed
|dabombjiggity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC