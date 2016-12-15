Police charge two with possession of ...

Police charge two with possession of 5 pounds of marijuana in Annapolis

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Maryland Gazette

Gregory Pinkney, a 22-year-old from Glen Burnie, was arrested and charged with possession and intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances after police said they found him and an unidentified minor with five pounds of marijuana in Annapolis on Dec. 13. Gregory Pinkney, a 22-year-old from Glen Burnie, was arrested and charged with possession and intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances after police said they found him and an unidentified minor with five pounds of marijuana in Annapolis on Dec. 13. A 22-year-old male and an unidentified 16-year-old female were arrested Tuesday after police seized five pounds of marijuana from a vehicle in Annapolis.

