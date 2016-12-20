Morning Traffic Report for Tuesday, 2...

Morning Traffic Report for Tuesday, 20 December 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WBAL-AM Baltimore

WATER MAIN WORK/NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN - Charles St at Madison St. The two travel lanes divide around and exposed pipe. RIGHT lane BLOCKED around-the-clock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Injudgement 1,467,651
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 39 min Susanm 312,959
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr I despise most pe... 20,750
News Two men wounded in shootings overnight on Chris... Wed Mr Jeremy 5
News Ex-Bowling Brook counselors arrested (May '07) Wed Kenneth Peterson 30
News Inquiry targets Md. gang (Feb '08) Tue Jack Myhogoff 18
News Transgender man can keep post as pastor (Oct '07) Tue Jeremy 26
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,968 • Total comments across all topics: 277,421,445

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC