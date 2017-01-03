Morning Traffic Report for Thursday, 29 December 2016
Anne Arundel County: UTILITY PROBLEM - Fort Smallwood Rd is CLOSED north of the Stoney Creek draw bridge at Carvel Beach Rd WATER MAIN WORK/NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN - Charles St at Madison St. The two travel lanes divide around and exposed pipe. RIGHT lane BLOCKED around-the-clock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|18 min
|ritedownthemiddle
|1,472,023
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|15 hr
|cpeter1313
|313,116
|I love TEENIE TINY LITTLE FARTHOLES
|Wed
|Jeremy
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal...
|Jan 3
|Jeremy
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tim Bagley
|Jan 2
|Greywater
|3
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC