Morning Traffic Report for Thursday, ...

Morning Traffic Report for Thursday, 29 December 2016

Anne Arundel County: UTILITY PROBLEM - Fort Smallwood Rd is CLOSED north of the Stoney Creek draw bridge at Carvel Beach Rd WATER MAIN WORK/NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN - Charles St at Madison St. The two travel lanes divide around and exposed pipe. RIGHT lane BLOCKED around-the-clock.

