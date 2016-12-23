Morning Traffic Report for Friday, 23 December 2016
WATER MAIN WORK/NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN - Charles St at Madison St. The two travel lanes divide around and exposed pipe. RIGHT lane BLOCKED around-the-clock.
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|flack
|1,471,648
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|19 min
|cpeter1313
|313,117
|I love TEENIE TINY LITTLE FARTHOLES
|16 hr
|Jeremy
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,986
|Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal...
|Tue
|Jeremy
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tim Bagley
|Jan 2
|Greywater
|3
