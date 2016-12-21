Man to serve 20 years for Glen Burnie fatal stabbing
David Leander Ford of Glen Burnie will spend 20 years in prison for stabbing another man to death in what began as an argument last year in Glen Burnie. David Leander Ford of Glen Burnie will spend 20 years in prison for stabbing another man to death in what began as an argument last year in Glen Burnie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|positronium
|1,466,008
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,977
|NEED a FEW N(EYE)GGERS TO HANG MY OUTSIDE LIGHTS
|5 hr
|Sarah and Robert
|1
|Submit a letter to the Editor (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|Joe
|24
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Woman fatally shot in home invasion in Northeas...
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Free solar quotes.
|Wed
|dabombjiggity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC