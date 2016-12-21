Grasonville woman arrested in Glen Burnie murder
A Grasonville woman has been arrested for the murder of Ikea Jackson earlier this week outside Sun Valley Condominiums in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County Police said Tashaya Raeshon Turner, 37, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, dangerous weapon with intent to injure and first- and second-degree assault.
