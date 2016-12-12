Glen Burnie man charged with attempte...

Glen Burnie man charged with attempted robbery, assault

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: The Maryland Gazette

An 18-year-old Glen Burnie man has been charged in an attempted robbery and assault Friday night, county police said. Dalonte Ryan Walker has been charged with attempted robbery and 1st degree assault, as well as several drug, weapons and theft charges, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Glen Burnie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min Cheech the Conser... 1,466,007
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 7,977
NEED a FEW N(EYE)GGERS TO HANG MY OUTSIDE LIGHTS 5 hr Sarah and Robert 1
News Submit a letter to the Editor (Jan '08) 20 hr Joe 24
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr Dudley 20,741
News Woman fatally shot in home invasion in Northeas... Fri Fitus T Bluster 1
Free solar quotes. Wed dabombjiggity 1
See all Glen Burnie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Glen Burnie Forum Now

Glen Burnie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Glen Burnie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Glen Burnie, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,338 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,967

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC