Glen Burnie man charged with attempted robbery, assault
An 18-year-old Glen Burnie man has been charged in an attempted robbery and assault Friday night, county police said. Dalonte Ryan Walker has been charged with attempted robbery and 1st degree assault, as well as several drug, weapons and theft charges, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Maryland Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,466,007
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|7,977
|NEED a FEW N(EYE)GGERS TO HANG MY OUTSIDE LIGHTS
|5 hr
|Sarah and Robert
|1
|Submit a letter to the Editor (Jan '08)
|20 hr
|Joe
|24
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Dudley
|20,741
|Woman fatally shot in home invasion in Northeas...
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Free solar quotes.
|Wed
|dabombjiggity
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC