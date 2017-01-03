Fiancee of American man killed outside Toronto nightclub speaks out for first time
The fiancee of an American man who died after he was beaten outside of a nightclub in Little Italy while attending a bachelor party last month says she wants people to think before they resort to violence. "I want to continue just promoting people to just love one another," Shenel Darden told Global News from her Glen Burnie, Maryland home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Glen Burnie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|Areola4913
|313,112
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|7,985
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|OBAMANATION
|1,470,733
|Mothers say 'enough is enough' at vigil for Bal...
|15 hr
|Jeremy
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Tim Bagley
|Mon
|Greywater
|3
|Happy NEW YEAR TOPIX Family
|Mon
|Jeremy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Burnie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC