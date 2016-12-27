Christmas morning fire displaces seve...

Christmas morning fire displaces seven in Glen Burnie

Seven people were displaced Christmas morning after a fire started in a second-floor bedroom of their Glen Burnie home, an Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman said. Just after 8:30 a.m. firefighters responded to a reported bedroom fire in a home in the 700 block of Delmar Avenue SE, the spokesman said.

