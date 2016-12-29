Brooklyn Park library to host Baltimo...

Brooklyn Park library to host BaltimoreLink workshop

State transportation officials will host a public workshop at the Brooklyn Park Community Library next month to discuss the proposed Maryland Transportation Administration BusLink Service as part of the BaltimoreLink bus route plan. The administration posted its latest dates for workshops and hearings this week on its website and, while the majority are focused around Baltimore city and Baltimore County, a meeting at the Brooklyn Park library on Jan. 12 will focus on Access No.

