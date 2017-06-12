Cherry Republic plans grand opening w...

Cherry Republic plans grand opening weekend at Holland store

Monday Jun 12 Read more: MLive.com

Michigan's own cherry-themed retailer is planning a grand opening of its newest store in Holland on Friday, June 16. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the new store, located at 29 W. Eighth St. in downtown Holland. The grand opening marks the opening of the sixth store for the Glen Arbor-based company, which was founded in 1989 and has stores in Ann Arbor, Charlevoix, Frankenmuth , Glen Arbor and Traverse City.

