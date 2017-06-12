Cherry Republic plans grand opening weekend at Holland store
Michigan's own cherry-themed retailer is planning a grand opening of its newest store in Holland on Friday, June 16. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the new store, located at 29 W. Eighth St. in downtown Holland. The grand opening marks the opening of the sixth store for the Glen Arbor-based company, which was founded in 1989 and has stores in Ann Arbor, Charlevoix, Frankenmuth , Glen Arbor and Traverse City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Glen Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flights to Traverse City
|Sat
|Emergency
|1
|Michael Moore in ICU (Feb '16)
|Jun 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|7
|Advocates: Federal role crucial for iconic wate...
|May 24
|CodeTalker
|1
|MI: Benzie Bus to Add Direct TC Route (Jun '14)
|May 19
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|X neighborhood Watch= Misfits (Feb '10)
|May '17
|stuckduck
|4
|Traverse City Music Thread (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|30
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Glen Arbor, MI (Nov '11)
|Nov '11
|Donna Anderson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Glen Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC