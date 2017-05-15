M-22 resurfacing in Leelanau County to start May 15
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $4.8 million to resurface 12.7 miles of M-22 from Thoreson Road north of Glen Arbor to M-204 south of Leland in Leelanau County. This project also includes widening the paved portion of the shoulders.
