M-22 resurfacing in Leelanau County to start May 15

Wednesday May 10

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $4.8 million to resurface 12.7 miles of M-22 from Thoreson Road north of Glen Arbor to M-204 south of Leland in Leelanau County. This project also includes widening the paved portion of the shoulders.

