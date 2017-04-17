Tricks Of Pruning Fruit Trees Doled Out At Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Next Month
The subtleties of pruning fruit trees will be explained during a workshop at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore in early May. The workshop, to be held May 5 in the lakeshore's Port Oneida Rural Historic District at the Miller Farm four miles north of Glen Arbor, Michigan, will focus on maintenance of neglected apple and pear trees and how to bring them back into production and maintain their health. The course will include 1) how to identify and properly remove dead materials from abandoned trees; 2) proper pruning of the canopy for optimum maintenance and fruit production; 3) maintaining tree health; 4) how to maintain ground cover under the tree; 5) watering and care of the tree; and 6) equipment safety.
