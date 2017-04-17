Northern Michigan man hospitalized af...

Northern Michigan man hospitalized after forklift accident

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: MLive.com

At 7:39 a.m., Glen Lake Fire and Rescue and the Leelanau County Sheriff's Office responded to the post office in Glen Arbor for a report of an injured man in the lobby. The 47-year-old Manton man was found bleeding from the head and face, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

