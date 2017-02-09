Public meeting Feb. 7 for 2017 MDOT p...

Public meeting Feb. 7 for 2017 MDOT projects in Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties

Monday Jan 30

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will have an open house-style meeting to discuss construction plans and traffic changes for four projects this construction season, including: repairs and upgrades to the US-31 bridge over the Boardman River ; resurfacing US-31 from 3 Mile Road to Garfield Avenue; concrete joint replacements on M-22 south of Suttons Bay; and resurfacing M-22 between Glen Arbor and Leland. Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English speaking ability.

Glen Arbor, MI

